Bob Janovick: Biden overstates job numbers

One month after President Biden took the oath of office, the number of employed was 158,759,000 (in February 2021). A year and a month later (March 2022) the number of employed was 158,458,000. April 2022 has 158,105,000 posted. (These numbers appear in the current news release).

First, you will notice that March '22 has 300,000 less employed than 13 months ago. Next, you will notice there are 300,000 fewer employed in April '22. Total: 600,000 fewer jobs than when Biden took office.

Yet, this is what the president said in the State of the Union, March 1, 2022: " In fact — our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs just last year, more jobs created in one year than ever before in the history of America."

Create: "to make or bring into existence something new," Webster's Third new International Dictionary, 1986.

How can our president crow about creating 6½ million jobs, when in fact, there are less jobs? How about -- as he says -- "new jobs?" People returning to preexisting jobs can't be counted; they are NOT new! Then - to minimize attention on jobs – he grandiosely claims, "more than ever in our history."

With these observations fully in mind, we can HOPE for positive numbers in the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Situation coming June 3.

Then there is inflation, border crisis, war powers, transportation, formula, war threats.

Bob Janovick

Sparta

