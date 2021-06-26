Bob Janovick: Consider a trillion dollars

Let me give you the mental image; the size of the pile of $100 bills that equals a trillion dollars.

Start with a grocery sack that is 6 x 12 x 16 inches deep, wide, and tall. Agree that the sack contains $1 million (10,000 $100 bills). Put 24 sacks (6 by 4) on a 36 by 48 inch pallet. Stack two layers on top of the first layer; 24 x 3 = $72 million. Put the pallet in the corner of a football end zone.

Put 40 pallets (160 ft.) across the end zone (40 x $72 million = $2,880 million or $2.88 billion). That covers the first yard of the field. (A football field is 120 yards including end zones.) 120 x $2.88 billion (in one yard) = 345.6 billion. Two fields equal $691.2 billion. That leaves $308.8 billion to cover the third field ($1 trillion minus $691.2 billion). $308.8 billion divided by $2.88 billion allows just over 107 yards to be covered on the third field.

Picture nearly 2 and 4/5 fields covered four feet deep in $100 bills. If it were $1 bills, the pile would be 400 feet deep.

And, infrastructure repair costs less.

Bob Janovick

Sparta

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0