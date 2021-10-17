Bob Janovick: Inflation takes away Social Security gains -- and more

On Oct. 13, several news networks relayed that Social Security recipients would get a 5.9% COLA next year. AND, they presented it in tone and content as a GOOD thing. False!

Suppose that you are retired and have $10,000 in the bank. If inflation is 5.9%, then you have lost $590 in purchasing power. If you and your wife have controlled your "wants" and saved $60,000, then you are the “object” of a $3,540 inflation TAX!

A year ago I paid $4.99 for a pound of hamburger, auand this week it was $6.19 per pound (24% more).

But, it’s even worse depending on what you buy. You’ve probably noticed the difference in the price you pay for a tank of gas. I remember $1.99 gas that is $3.09 now (55% more). Yup, inflation; lower purchasing power for each of the dollars that go into the filling of the tank.

Sure, you will get a COLA raise on your Social Security. Right AFTER paying higher prices for a year.

The average monthly benefit is $1523. That equals $18,276 per year. Times 5.9% = $1,078. 61 million beneficiaries = $65,758,000 EXTRA — out of a program going broke in 2034.

Control inflation Ron!

Bob Janovick

Sparta

