Bob Janovick: Law violation? Take another look

April 7: “Alabama’s lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that laws and policies preventing care that healthcare professionals recommend for transgender minors may violate the Constitution and federal law,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. " . . . today’s vote in Alabama will only serve to harm kids."

Say what?

The American College of Pediatricians says on their web site: "[T]here is no long-term evidence that puberty blockers, crosssex hormones or 'transition' surgeries prevent suicide." They have produced a handout named, The Myth About Suicide and Gender Dysphoric Children. They make nine cited entries that range from anorexia and depression (more likely to suicide) to social contagion and activists instructions: threaten suicide to manipulate parents. They cite eight studies: challenging conclusions that medical interventions are more effective than psychotherapy.

DOJ and HHS? Violate law? Just as speaking at a school board meeting could land you on a DOJ terror list?

Paul McHugh, psychiatrist, ". . .denied that reassignment surgery was ever either medically necessary or ethically defensible. He felt that surgeons were merely cooperating with delusional thinking. He likened it to providing liposuction for an anorexic who is underweight but believes she is overweight." sciencebasedmedicine.org

Groom. "b: to bring about or increase the acceptability or attractiveness of . . .", Webster's Third New International Dictionary, 1986.

Baby toothed children’s welfare? Those with dysphoria problems; the large majority "outgrow it."

Bob Janovick

Sparta

