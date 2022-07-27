Bob Janovick: New 25th Amendment needed

"It's the economy, stupid!" -- James Carville; a rallying point for President Clinton's success.

It's a lot more than that. Every cabinet level post has a leader - appointed by President Biden - who has done something incompetent, illegal or both. And, Congress is powerless to do their duty; the president's party has control of both houses of Congress. Included, are the chairs of the various committees. And, of course, they are united in following their president's agenda.

If it were not for the dismal polling approval of the vice president, Biden would have been gone by the 25th Amendment. And, nobody wants Nancy Pelosi to move up.

The Constitution needs a new amendment. It is plain that voters have "Buyer's Remorse." Yet, they do not have the option of our state - and others - to recall. Recall solves the problems of the second paragraph; the 25th does not.

A recall would be activated by 2/3 of the legislative bodies of the states in order to overcome any resistance in the national bodies (second paragraph). Why shouldn't the wining party be answerable to the voters and democracy; not be allowed to be insulated in four year cocoons?

We are governed by our consent; we see and feel what is around us. Gwen Ifill said in a promotion for her PBS show, "We'll tell you what you need to know to make a decision." Well, American media failed us on that in 2020; they actively promoted a sequestered candidate using erroneous narrative.

Bob Janovick

Sparta