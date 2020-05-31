Bob Janovick: Provide context to COVID numbers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the least understood expressions is "for pennies on the dollar."

It always requires more information because it is true for an item purchased for 90 as well as 2 cents on the dollar. (It applies to 99 cents as well but nobody would even mention such a bargain.) A 90-cent on the dollar would gain approval while the 2 cent would propel excited vociferous envy of the buyer.

It seems that the various TV media cannot get over giving us the totals that have been adding up over the past months.

We get the number of positives, the number of deaths, the number of recoveries and the number of negative tests - - - and they do this for Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

We are exposed to valid numbers without any way to make use of them or to gauge how behaviors are producing results. It is overwhelming.

The public would be well served by posting what happened yesterday, a week ago and two weeks ago. Then, given totals for positives and deaths, a person could see how we are doing.

Otherwise, the public is likely to abandon trying to understand and leave it up to the authorities. That is not what freedom and democracy are about. That is what we see happening in dictatorial and communist countries.