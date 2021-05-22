Bob Janovick: Sudden mask shift leads to questions :

I'm enjoying my first full day of going mask-less (abiding conditions by President Biden).

The news came suddenly and I wondered -- was it because of the calamitous jobs report from LAST Friday when just over 1/4th million jobs were created with experts predicting a full million? It is easy to suppose that somebody got on the phone and told the people in National Health to tease the data; get the country going.

A fella might also wonder: Was it fear that caused an inadvertent shift into the Trump lane of employment? Will financial aid to the Palestinians be pulled now they have attacked Israel? Will there be significant cooling with Iran now that they are violating various accords? Will the Southern border close due to conditions that have arisen? (Trump policies?)

Border conditions are benefiting drug, human, and sex traffickers and criminals - both deported and non. Why? It takes five people to maintain a single position on a 24/7 operation. That means that people who used to arrest and detain are now involved in "baby sitting" undocumented immigrants. Children are not allowed to roam free from the rented hotels and families are detained.

Bob Janovick

Sparta

