You can view important Sept. 12, 2023 testimony on Real Clear Politics by putting "video, senate hearing, Sen. Kennedy" in your search engine. It relates directly to claims that Republicans are "book banners," an attack using the First Amendment for support.

The question is: Shall a (singular) librarian have sole determination of the books allowed in a public school library? Would there be objections to a public school employee reading the books to a class (cited in Sen. John Kennedy's work on the Judiciary Committee)? Would there be objections to any citizen reading these same books to a class? If there were objections, should these books be in a public library? Should a librarian have dictatorial authority?

People are clear that the Bill of Rights has boundaries, eg: You do not have the right to yell fire in a crowded building. You do not have the right to a machine gun.

The First Amendment does not entitle the public abuse of forming minds; allowing the inference of social things acceptable because they are publicly accessible to those under the age of 18? Is "age appropriate" a real guide? Should an over-ridden librarian have employment concerns?

Bob Janovick

Sparta