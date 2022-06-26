 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Janovick: Tuning out national newscasts, wanting problems addressed

The news has always been a vital interest in my life. The Fireside Chats and the WWII coverage - especially when Dad was in the Pacific - played large. I would read a significant portion of the evening news before I delivered on my paper route and followed the successes of Captain Fischer (Swea City, IA) during the Korean War.

I have felt that something was not right during the last few months; I watched less and less of national news casts. Sometime during this June, I stopped watching the evening news. And, began doing household chores during parts of the Sunday morning shows. Daily watching of TCT has taken over.

On June 21, Rasmussen Reports released: "Top Voter Midterm Issues" covering "All U.S. Likely Voters." There were - in declining order: Rising Gas Prices, Inflation, The Economy, Violent Crime, Election Integrity, School Issues, Election Cheating, and Illegal Immigration listed. The first and second were above 90%; the last three were above 65%.

The same report listed "U.S. Legacy Media Midterm Issues." They were: Climate Change, Abortion Rights, Capitol Riot Investigation, COVID-19, LGBTQ Issues, and reporter's opinion’s on national interests importance - Ukraine defense and defend the U.S. Southern Border. Issues ranged from 36 to 64%. Only Immigration intersected the two sets of issues at 66 and 57% respectively.

THEY are not interested in what WE are! We do not want an agenda – we want problems addressed. If they want us to consume their product (watch commercials) . . .

Bob Janovick

Sparta

