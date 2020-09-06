Bob Janovick: We all end up paying tax on business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let's agree: Tax is the result of a law that separates us from our money with punishment for noncompliance.

When the term tax is used, it most likely stirs thoughts of income withholding, sales and property. With the exception of property tax, we see business as the government's tax collector. That is all straightforward.

Whatever tax is put on business is paid by all of us. The tax collector must build into their operation the gathering of monies to pay their taxes. They get it from us or face going out of business.

A minimum wage of $15 an hour would be a law and separate us from our money. If an employee is earning $10 now, then the tax collector must get the additional $5 from us - the customer - by adding to the purchase price (which adds to the sales tax).

Next: Will the employee at $16 want $21 (or even $24 - at a 50% raise like the $10 employee)?

Will Social Security recipients have to pay this minimum wage tax for a year before an adjustment to benefits? Will the employer (tax collector) find it economically smart to automate the $10 worker's position? ($5 x 2,000 hrs = $10,000 per year.)

Will it be more difficult for the tax collector to start or expand a small business? Yes times four.