Bob Nester: Are protests safe from COVID-19?

Our La Crosse County public health director said, in response to a reporter's question, that she only knew of one case of COVID-19 infection resulting from the crowds at the Riverside Park police/racial protests.

Since hundreds of people attended those protests, all in close proximity to one another, many singing chants with deep breaths, I can only conclude that these crowds are about the safest place to be.

When is the next one so I can be sure to attend?

Bob Nester, Onalaska

