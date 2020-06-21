Bob Nester: Are protests safe from COVID-19?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our La Crosse County public health director said, in response to a reporter's question, that she only knew of one case of COVID-19 infection resulting from the crowds at the Riverside Park police/racial protests.

Since hundreds of people attended those protests, all in close proximity to one another, many singing chants with deep breaths, I can only conclude that these crowds are about the safest place to be.

When is the next one so I can be sure to attend?

Bob Nester, Onalaska

