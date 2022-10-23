Bob Nester: Checking in with homeless around the country

As La Crosse's tent people say good-bye to Houska Park for another winter elsewhere, we need to keep abreast of other communities who enable these lost souls and compare notes.

New York: The city's homeless shelter population hits an all-time high of 61,415 with an average length-of-stay of single adults also a record of 509 days. (New York Daily News).

Mom used to tell me that if you feed a stray dog, it won't leave and more will appear.

Phoenix: Despite heat of over 100 degrees, thousands of homeless stay outside on downtown streets in tents, ignoring an offer of free air-conditioned accommodations at a downtown building. When asked why the offer was refused, one homeless man said “Rules.” The "rules" for staying there include no alcohol or drugs.

Los Angeles: A referendum that would require hotels in to place unhoused people in empty rooms will appear on the March 2024 ballot. If passed, hotels would be required to report unused rooms regularly and hotels would be forced to rent the rooms to homeless at market prices. LA picks up the tab. A hotel executive commented, “We didn't cause the homeless problem -- why should we be required to solve it?”

La Crosse: Local government representatives meet all summer with a Viterbo professor who specializes in conflict resolution while sitting on millions of federal dollars in addition to the millions already spent on the homeless. Nothing concrete is resolved. The city's new homeless director says, “We need a more trauma-informed community that better understands the individualistic needs of people experiencing homelessness.”

Meanwhile, 'Help Wanted' signs by the hundreds line the roadways and store windows in the La Crosse area.

Bob Nester

Onalaska