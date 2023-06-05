If the city of La Crosse elected officials were employed in private industry and it was time for their annual review, they would likely be shaking in their boots.

But, they are not.

You see, this is municipal government and mistakes, incompetence and distortions of the truths taking many forms are everyday occurrences.

Take the, er, "homeless" situation. Two years ago, the city rolled out the liberal red carpet to this assorted rag-tag bunch of ne'er-do-wells and blessed their occupancy of Houska Park, complete with shoreline view.

As those with no stake in the game are wont to do, the tent people promptly destroyed the park to such a degree that hundreds of thousands of dollars need to be spent to make it habitable to people who work for a living. Now, the city is sternly banning those lost souls from Houska. Not to be outdone, the vagrants are back where they started — Cameron and Burns parks.

My rough estimate shows about $5 million in public money has been spent on these people with nothing to show for it. The drunks and addicts are 2 years further into their quicksand and their fate is somber.

Those responsible need to be fired.

Bob Nester

Onalaska