Bob Nester: Random thoughts as the season changes

The news that the interchange at highways 35 and 14/61 south of La Crosse will be reconstructed is certainly welcome. Many traffic deaths have occurred over the years at this junction. A roundabout may not please everyone, but it will slow things down.

An interesting spring election. As the county clerk correctly observed beforehand, the number of candidates for County Board indicated a desire for some changes; three incumbents got beat, seven seats turned over. The board previously contained a preponderance of those employed in government, social work, academics, medical and other non-private sector occupations. Far too heavily weighted in those fields. When La Crosse was more of a manufacturing town, we didn't have all these degree-danglers getting elected who like to tell you how to run your life.

Still a tad too many of that type on the board, but I sense a shift is in progress. The establishment incumbents who fended off a challenge this time shouldn't interpret their survival as an endorsement of their votes or spending priorities.

Tribune headline April 2 -- “Mayor vows to protect monarchs” (butterflies). When things aren't going well, politicians like to change the subject. If any of us had the Houska Park-Maple Grove Motel-Econo Lodge "headache of his own making" like La Crosse's mayor does, we'd also prefer to talk about flying insects.

I drove by Powell Park on West Avenue the other day. How sterile and unwelcoming it looks compared to its appearance when I was growing up in La Crosse. In those days, softball games and a concession stand every night, a great skating rink and warming house, picnics all summer. Now an unfriendly metal fence to keep people out, a few sprigs of trees and a meandering walkway.

Bob Nester

Onalaska

