Bob Nester: Spending on the homeless

It's much like taking in a ne'er'-do-well distant relative.

“Something has to be done”, right? These shiftless souls position themselves in downtown parks, forcing the business community and the rest of us in our daily travels to look at them and pity them.

Suddenly, money appears.

Besides the $60 million annual La Crosse County Human Services budget, which, despite being the biggest of all County budgets has been unable to solve this problem, we now have:

Another $6 million in county ARPA money set to go into the Tent People Pot.

$700 thousand in city ARPA money for wintering in the Econo Lodge on the North Side.

Now, the city is forking out $1.2 million to buy the Maple Grove Motel on Mormon Coulee Road which the city says will house 32 of the Tent People. The other 75 or so will need to be parked somewhere else come next winter.

Add in the salary of the new city “Homeless Director,” and the time/expense of sending police to calls for help (about 100 calls a month to the Econo Lodge), the city Parks Department wrestling with the mess, the toilet supplies at Houska Park and the expenses just keep growing. And, Houska Park is lost to the rest of us.

All this in less than a year since our governments got involved.

As I previously paraphrased Winston Churchill's timeless quote about the World War II RAF pilots:

“Never, has so much been spent on so few by so many.”

Bob Nester

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1