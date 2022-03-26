Bob Roth: Dairyland' Power's strategy is welcome

I was encouraged to read Sunday's article that Dairyland Power is considering nuclear power in their future plans. One message readers probably overlooked was Dairyland's emphasis on the reliability of power supply. I would like to expand on their comments.

Who here remembers Valentine's Day 2021? Per the Tribune it was a high of 2 degrees, a low of minus 16, with calm winds and partly cloudy skies. Not exactly great weather for solar and wind power. It was also the weekend of the great freezeout in Texas. I am told by a cousin in the utility business that we were within minutes of loosing the entire upper Midwest electrical grid if the frozen up coal plant in Burlington Iowa had not restored operation.

What would have happened next? Rolling blackouts. Not the California blackouts where people sweat in dark houses. No, this would have been a blackout where people freeze in dark houses. Well, reliable old coal plants like Burlington and Alma are being shuttered in the next five years because of government policy.

Let's hope and pray our regulators look for ways to underpin utility reliability in the way as Dairyland is doing. If they do not, I am concerned that such a lapse of oversight should be considered criminal if we don't have those coal plants to rely upon when the next Valentine's freeze happens.

Bob Roth

La Crosse

