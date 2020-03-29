Bob Schmidt: Support Padesky for county board

After seeing a couple recent letters to the editor for Gary Padesky I've decided to write one to encourage people in the 7th District to vote for Gary in the county board election.

I've known Gary for the last 20 years and he truly does look out for the people of La Crosse.

Before Gary was elected to La Crosse city council, our alternate-side parking was longer, he listens to his constituents and he has always made himself available to the local media.

Besides this, Gary has a heart of gold. When I lost both of my radio jobs I received a letter of encouragement from him each time. In the past couple of years Gary has become a friend. I always enjoy talking with him about the history of La Crosse, and look forward to him shaping the future of our great community even more. A vote for Gary Padesky is a vote for La Crosse.

Bob Schmidt, La Crosse

