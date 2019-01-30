All the talk has been to put a cover over the band stage in La Crosse's Riverside Park to improve the acoustics along with lighting and protecting the musicians.
What has been approved is a slightly arched canopy, 30 feet above the ground on stilts, which will not improve acoustics or protect those on stage from wind or rain.
That is why a proper shell is needed to accomplish what others are expecting after so much time of figuring out how to raise the needed funds. What a great combined effort -- but, sadly, what is proposed will not accomplish that.
Cup your hands behind your ears and pull forward and you'll understand what a shell is supposed to do acoustically.
The proposed canopy, 30 feet above the stage on stilts, will do little for acoustics or protection of those on stage.
If the canopy were at least arched down over the present back wall it would cut down on direct wind, rain and sunlight and send more sounds to audiences. And if sides also are arched down, even better.
It would be even better if the arched canopy were to go all the way to the ground on three sides and back behind the wall to form space for performers. It would be easier to stage plays such as Spring Green's acclaimed American Players Theater.
Imagine the look of the copper-scaled covered shell -- it would be dramatic.
Yes, it would probably cost more but would accomplish what all are apparently asking for.
Bob Zeman, La Crosse