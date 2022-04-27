Bobbi Rathert: Headline lowers standard

I opened my Saturday, April 23 Tribune and found myself staring in disbelief at a headline on the front page. “Mexican gets prison for dealing cocaine.” It wasn’t the prison part, drug dealing part, or even the cocaine aspect that was disturbing to me before I even had a first cup of coffee, but that the newspaper used the noun “Mexican” to identify the subject of this news.

I flashbacked to the 50s and 60s when we didn’t know any better. Today, we no longer define people using this style. The first sentence, “A 23-year-old Mexican citizen living in Trempealeau County,” is appropriate, culturally acceptable, and contemporary. This is what we use and expect in 2022 because it is innuendo and nuance that drive a point home, that encourage us to change or remain the same, and to embrace or reject differences among us.

It would be equally peculiar to open the paper and see “Italian flees hit-and-run,” or “Norwegian arrested for theft,” or “Old Lady writes this letter to the editor.” I wonder how this headline got past the final cut. It would be reasonable to request an apology or rewrite of this. Usually, the Tribune sets a higher standard for correctness in racial, cultural, and ethnic tolerance in our community as we strive to embrace the integration of La Crosse. I want to see more sensitized headline writing in my morning paper.

Bobbi Rathert

La Crosse

