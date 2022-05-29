Bobbi Rathert: Kwik Trip, Festival Foods deal lacking

Kwik Trip, Festival Foods deal lacking

Two of our established big businesses that call La Crosse and Wisconsin home, Festival and Kwik Trip, have created a deal by which customers can get up to 10 cents off per gallon of Kwik Trip gas if they spend up to $100 at Festival.

That is about $1.60 to $2 off an average car’s tank, if $100 is first spent for Festival groceries.

I don’t see the deal. Surely the $100 groceries are less expensive elsewhere where even more could be saved by people who can not afford shopping at Festival, deal or no deal. With the inflated cost of food and gas these days, cents on $100 seems as though these two businesses benefit from this offer more than the people.

Many are barely able to buy groceries at current prices, with or without the deal, and are already seeking lower-priced shopping. And gas is so precious, some are struggling just to get to work on the gas they can afford.

I wish when these two giants put their heads together, they thought to create a deal that would be more helpful to all people in these challenging times and not just to draw customers to their stores.

Bobbi Rathert

La Crosse

