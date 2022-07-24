Bobbi Rathert: Timing not right for $198 million public school

While I place education as one of my highest values, I'm scratching my head over the proposed $198 million public school. It feels like buying a cruise ship when we may only need a yacht, top heavy for the circumstances. Low enrollment, inability to give a raise of consequence to our teachers, unable to maintain the buildings we have, high inflation, food, provisions, and fuel skyrocketed? None of these point toward so large a purchase being wise at this time, in my view.

Part of the proposed plan includes putting our younger children into the two former high school buildings that are in ill-repair, enough that it's said they aren't affordable to maintain. I wonder if they'll be upgraded for the younger grades. For now, it seems like moving things around is haphazard and unwarranted until we can improve enrollment, maintain what we have, and pay our teachers what they are worth.

Has a study been done to understand our low enrollment trend? What is the cause of this in the La Crosse Public Schools? Maybe the answer is not a new building, but something else that could be fixed with a smaller price tag. A new combined high school would be a blessing, but perhaps the timing is just not right.

Bobbi Rathert

La Crosse