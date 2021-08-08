Bonnie Powell Buchman: Avoid what happened with chickenpox

"Miss Powell and twenty-five of her first graders have chickenpox." That headline made the front page of the La Crosse Tribune in 1959. The father of one of my first graders was a Tribune staff writer. This was pre-chickenpox vaccine.

The CDC recently published data showing that the Delta coronavirus spreads as easily as chickenpox. Each infected person may, on average, infect eight or nine others as compared to a person with the common cold infecting about two others on average.

If your child is 12 or older and has not received the COVID vaccine, please consider discussing your concerns with your pediatrician. Also ask about the efficacy of everyone wearing a mask inside school this coming school year, considering that adults and kids alike can be spreaders.

"A La Crosse teacher and all of his/her students have COVID." May this headline never appear in the Tribune...it did years ago when no one was vaccinated against a highly transmissible virus.

Bonnie Powell Buchman

La Crosse

