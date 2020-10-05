 Skip to main content
Bonnie Spears: Americans expect the truth

Is it pro-life to make fun of people wearing masks, holding huge rallies against the advice of medical professionals, and to divide our country at a time we need to unite?

I am tired of Donald Trump's lies. His mother should have told him, "Self praise stinks." Character and values should matter to all of us. Mr. President, Americans don't "panic" in bad times. We expect the truth and we will rise together in strength.

