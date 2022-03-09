Bradley Butterfield: Democrats have many issues to discuss

Chip DeNure says Donald Trump never meant to stereotype ALL Mexicans as “rapists, drug dealers” etc; that needless GOP-backed voter restrictions making low-income people less likely to vote won’t disproportionately affect Black voters; that January 6 was staged by Democrats to make Republicans look bad; that Democrats only care about the insurrection because “they don't really have any issues to talk about,” and that Democrats are “disgusting.”

These arguments are absurd enough for reasonable people to see through, but his claim that Democrats don’t have any other issues to talk about needs correcting.

Whereas the GOP put up no platform and promoted no policies at all last election other than “whatever Trump wants,” and Mitch McConnell has indicated they will stand for nothing but opposition to Democrats this election, most on the left, and many new populists on the right, have a lot to talk about and good reasons to eschew candidates funded by corporations and plutocrats, i.e., most Republicans.

We share an interest in addressing the dire warnings of climate scientists. We’re sick of most of our taxes going to military contractors with a vested interest in forever wars, and of the billionaire class controlling our political system. We want universal healthcare, higher wages, stronger unions, affordable prescription drugs and public colleges, paid family leave, fair elections, as well as more effective and accountable policing.

Hatred of “disgusting” Democrats is not a political platform, it’s the foundation of a fascist movement, and reasonable people must stand in solidarity against it.

Bradley Butterfield

La Crescent

