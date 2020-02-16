Bradley Butterfield: Don't be fooled by Medicare compromise

“Medicare For All Who Want It” is precisely not Medicare for those who want it, it’s just another health insurance policy you have to purchase after the stress of weighing all the options with all of their price tags.

Yes, it’s a reasonable sounding middle path between the ridiculous Republican free-market approach and the “Medicare for All” option it’s trying to make look extreme by comparison, but remember that it’s a political sales pitch created by a billion-dollar insurance industry desperate to demonize anyone or any idea that would cut into their profits.

As long as it’s legal for corporations and billionaires to effectively bribe politicians and their servants in the news media, it’s the type of idea we are going to continue hearing about until we finally shut the door on them.

There’s no reason for anyone to prefer purchasing health insurance to “Medicare For All,” because actual Medicare is paid for by tax dollars and allows you to see any doctor you want for any legitimate health problem, and the bill Bernie Sanders wrote covers eyeglasses, dental and home care as well.