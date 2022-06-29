 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bradley Butterfield: No one can prove what God wants

From the YOUR VOICES: Today's 13 letters to the editor series

Concerning his recent victory over women’s rights, former governor of Mississippi Phil Byrant was asked what he would say to all the women who believe that women, like men, have an inalienable right to bodily autonomy.

“I would say first you need to kneel and pray to God,” he replied, “who is the God of everyone, that in your heart, you can understand that that is a living human being ... who has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

But what if they already prayed and simply came to a different conclusion? What if God is actually furious at Bryant et al for bending the arc of human history back towards the dark ages?

What if Bryant dies tomorrow and God asks him: “Who did you think you were, claiming to speak for Me and imposing your personal will on millions of women? I gave humans the capacity to reason so that they could figure out how not to overpopulate and overheat the planet! I gave you the capacity for compassion so that you could tell the difference between a fetus with no feelings and your fellow citizens whose feelings you have utterly discarded! I didn’t write the Bible, humans did, and it doesn’t even mention abortion!!”

Since no one can prove what “God” wants or even whether “He” exists, the only democratic solution is to allow each to act according to their conscience, so everyone with a conscience must vote Democrat in November.

Bradley Butterfield

La Crescent

