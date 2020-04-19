Bradley Butterfield: Sanders has right idea on aid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden should stop asking “how are you going to pay for Medicare for All?”

Modern monetary theory has shown this "tax and spend" assumption is not how things actually work in a country that issues its own currency. We spend first, then raise taxes later only to offset inflation, if need be.

Our government’s not like a household that needs to have a "balanced budget" and avoid “debt.” We don't borrow money from someone else that we have to pay back later, and our "budget deficits" on the government side of the economy are generally a good thing because they mean budget surpluses for the private side.

How does Biden explain how we "paid for" the economic stimulus of 2008?

How does he think we're going to "pay for" the trillions we're spending to get through the coronavirus? How does he think we "paid for" World War II?

All that "money" was created on the spot with the push of a button, it does not have to be "paid back" to anyone because we didn't borrow it from anyone, we simply created it, and as long as there are resources out there and people who will work to produce and consume, that money will pump through the entire economy and keep us all afloat.