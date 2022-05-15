Bradley Butterfield: Treating life as an abstraction

Al Wieser, Jr. (May 7 letter) says, “despite the hysteria concerning abortion, we should all remember that abortion is aborting a ‘child.’”

If Al wants to believe that a zygote, embryo, or pre-cognitive fetus is a “child” just like the children who live and breathe among us, that’s his business, but if he can’t see the moral difference between murdering one of those beloved children and terminating an unwanted pregnancy, then he’s been blinded by an extremist ideology.

If you’re “pro-life,” try this thought experiment: If you had to choose between stopping the murder of someone’s 6-year-old or stopping 10 abortions, would you really choose to stop the abortions, by the logic that killing just one child is preferrable to killing 10?

If so, you’re treating life as an abstraction and have lost the capacity to empathize with real human suffering.

If not, then you admit that killing a pre-cognitive fetus isn’t nearly the same as killing a child with hopes, memories, feelings and loved ones, so you’ve got to stop using that argument.

And perhaps Wieser should remember that outlawing abortion means using the government to force women to grow unwanted fetuses inside of them and to give birth to them against their will.

Why should we have more compassion for an abstraction, for a being with a mere potential to grow into a thinking, feeling member of society, than for actual thinking, feeling members of society who thereby deserve the same right to privacy and bodily autonomy he has?

Bradley Butterfield

La Crescent

