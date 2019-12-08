Bradley Butterfield: Try facts with Trump supporters

Sixty two percent of Republicans say nothing could make them stop supporting Trump. Ask them how they stomach all the despicable things he says and does and their catchphrase is “that’s why we elected him.”

Those who recognize the danger he represents to the planet and to democracy should therefore ignore that 62% and try to reason with those who can still be persuaded by facts.

Fact: The climate crisis is real, it is being caused by human activity that we have the ability to change, but the Republican Party stands in the way of that change because it’s backed by the fossil-fuels industry. Voting Republican is the worst thing an American can do for the planet.

Fact: The “Trump economy” is a hoax. His tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations didn’t result in higher wages or “pay for themselves,” as promised. Corporations did not invest that money, they used it to buy back their own stocks, so while the stock market has done well, average people who don’t own stocks have not. Meanwhile, this gift to the donor class was put on the nation’s credit card, resulting in a historic level of debt that is entirely unfair to future generations of Americans who will have to pay it down.