Bradley Butterfield: Vote with our rights, planet in mind

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many Wisconsinites favor President Donald Trump in 2020 for one reason: The hope that he will appoint judges who will take away the freedom to terminate unwanted pregnancies from American women.

Given their assumptions and way of framing the issue, pro-lifers have valid reasons for opposing abortion, but pro-choicers have valid reasons for their position, too.

One side asks “when does life begin?” and cares more for the future life of the unborn, the other side asks “when do rights begin?” and cares more for the present life of the sentient mother.

Given that neither side can prove that their perspective is the “correct” one, a law that allows both sides to live according to their own convictions is the only democratic solution.

If Trump wins another term, he will continue dismantling every environmental protection and thwarting every effort to address climate change, while finding new ways to dismantle our already feeble social safety net and to enrich the already wealthy. That’s what he does, and his authoritarian, anti-democratic instincts only make him more dangerous.

If you care about life, please consider also caring about the health of the planet and of the democracy we’re going to leave our kids, because Trump doesn’t.