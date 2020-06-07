Brady Fisher: Biden displays his inability to lead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once again, Joe Biden is showing his lack of discernment and inability to lead our country with his recent racially charged statement.

In his interview with Charlamagne Tha God, we see first-hand Biden disastrously discount the votes of more than 1.3 million Americans. In the interview, Biden claimed: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t that black.”

Yes, that is correct -- more than 1.3 million black Americans support President Donald Trump. Not only does Biden’s statement create increased voter segregation and attack those who believe otherwise, but Biden’s comments overlook what President Trump has done for minorities.

This president has managed to rewrite many of the legislative misgivings of Biden’s past. In particular, the First Step Act is an integral step toward needed criminal justice reform to counter what we now know was mass incarceration due to the crime bill engineered by Joe Biden during his time in the Senate.

After this hapless interview and the recent protests across our country, the American people cannot heedlessly ignore Biden’s inability to bring this country together.

Brady Fisher, La Crosse

