Brandon Furuta: Central should continue teaching French

In regards to La Crosse Central High School's abhorrent decision to consider pulling French from its curriculum, I'm writing to defend what I believe is a beautiful, relevant language that needs to be preserved in the classroom.

Without French, La Crosse Central is limiting its students to a one-language environment. While Spanish is evidently more useful in the United States, the objective of foreign language classrooms is not merely function but a wider understanding of a culture. By cutting French, are we to say that the language of America's oldest ally, the most visited country in the world, and one of the most powerful holds no weight? A language that touches every continent and whose philosophers, authors, and artists have inspired generations; is their native tongue not worth study?

In French class we see our own history more clearly: does the average student know where the names Prairie du Chien, Eau Claire, and Fond du Lac come from? That the first European in Wisconsin was French and founded La Baie (Green Bay), one of the oldest settlements in North America. Moreover, it's about giving children choice and giving them the chance to find interests where they had none before.

I know this very well, as my interest in the history and culture of the Francophone sphere did not peak until those very first lessons and without which I would have never found my true love, a beautiful girl from Normandy. Students before budgets.

Brandon Furuta

West Salem

