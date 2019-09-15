Since Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, our economy has been hitting record highs and continues to become stronger each day.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has recently reported the August economic numbers. In August, 130,000 jobs were added, wages grew 3.2% making this the 13th month in a row of 3% wage growth or higher.
While 2020 Democrats hope for a recession, President Trump continues to lift Americans up through wage increases, job creation, cutting regulations, and having a competitive business environment that emphatically proves there is no recession in sight. President Trump continues to act on his promises to build and maintain a strong economy for all Americans.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, the Wall Street Journal released a report on the abundance of hiring increases for small businesses in August. The Journal cited a National Federation of Independent Business survey that showed both hiring and employee compensation rising. Americans who own small businesses are thriving and having great success thanks to President Trump’s policies.
Brandon Micech, La Crosse