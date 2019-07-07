In 1984, Apple launched the Macintosh computer in a commercial where men stare at the all-powerful leader big brother.
Suddenly, a woman throws a sledgehammer shattering big brother.
Years after, new companies emerge. Google gives us instant access to information, Facebook allows us to connect with the world, Twitter brings the world in realtime, and Youtube allows anyone to be a virtual icon.
Today, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and others demand conformity to their leftist values. Last year, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, addressed a civil rights group saying: “We only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division and violence… you have no place on our platforms.”
Disagree with big brother on politics/morality and big brother will shut you down.
Megan Murphy, a Canadian feminist, is banned from Twitter for refusing to refer to the transgendered by their pronouns. Also, for writing: “Women aren’t men.”
They refused to carry ads for Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn. Youtube continues to restrict 100 of PragerU’s videos, finding them inappropriate.
Titles like “Why did America fight the Korean War?” are prohibited. Studies by the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology and also Northwestern University have confirmed bias against conservatives.
Hundreds of conservatives have been shadowbanned for having conservative views.
Our world is transitioning to one way thinking conformity. What’s the solution? Return to the times where ideas could be exchanged freely on all platforms. Stop censorship and let people have the freedom to make up their own minds.
Brandon Micech, La Crosse