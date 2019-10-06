After coming up empty with their Russian collusion delusion, Democrats have moved to a phony Ukrainian scandal that is light on details.
Where does Rep. Ron Kind stand on impeachment?
Kind has criticized President Donald Trump’s conduct in the past but stopped short of supporting an impeachment inquiry.
In a statement on Sept. 24th, Kind indicated he supported an investigation of the whistleblower complaint behind the Ukraine developments. However, the word “impeachment” was nowhere in the statement.
Is he worried he might lose his re-election where Trump won by four points in 2016?
Most Americans oppose impeachment. One Monmouth poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans oppose beginning impeachment proceedings. According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, just 37% of Americans support impeachment.
You have free articles remaining.
Democrats in districts the president won claimed they would come to Washington and focus on the issues that matter to their constituents. Now they are focused on impeachment.
Democrats cannot beat President Trump at the ballot box, so they’ll call for impeachment instead.
Since President Trump took office, nearly 6.5 million jobs have been created. President Trump is fulfilling his promise to build a border wall, has had the Senate confirm a total of 150 Article III judges, has implemented pro-growth policies putting American workers/businesses first.
So Ron, where do you stand on impeachment? Why wouldn’t you support our president as he is making tremendous progress by making our country better? Your constituents are wondering.
Brandon Micech, La Crosse