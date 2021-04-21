Brayden Kurth: Continue following mask mandate despite court ruling

Covid-19 restrictions and regulations have been a hot topic as of late. In the latest Wisconsin Supreme Court decision regarding COVID-19 policies in the Wisconsin, it was concluded that Gov. Tony Evers does not have the authority to issue capacity limits without proper Legislature. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has also blocked Evers' proposal of re-establishing the state-issued mask mandate to help prevent further spread.

With that being said, I believe that it is in our best interest to continue following such laws and restrictions, even if not required, to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 in La Crosse County. By continuing to regulate the number of occupants within public locations, as well as the requirement of masks in restaurants and businesses, we can expect a low number of cases in La Crosse County.

I believe that it is crucial now, more than ever, to continue following these guidelines as the number of individuals vaccinated per day continues to grow due to the increased supply of vaccines to the general public. To support my claim, it has been proven by the CDC that wearing a mask is associated with decreases in the number of cases and death rates of COVID-19. Refusal to do so can result in the dramatic resurgences of diseases like seen during the Spanish flu of 1918, where case rates grew from 10 to 600 in a matter of weeks after restrictions were lifted.