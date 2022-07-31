Brenda Smith: Pfaff would ensure health care is a top priority

I am supporting Brad Pfaff for Congress and urge you to consider joining me. Brad is the type of advocate we need to ensure health care is a top national priority. I trust Brad to work tirelessly to improve the health care system.

I am also in favor of expanding medicare and lowering prescription drug costs to help people to be able to afford the care families need. We are all just one health care crisis away from poverty the way the system currently works. Vote for Brad Pfaff as he has the experience to make a real difference.