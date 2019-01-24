The Alliance to HEAL is great.
I think that one important part of treating addiction that I was not aware of when I practiced (I retired in 1998) is post-acute withdrawal syndrome (see recent column by Dr. Roach in the Jan. 11 La Crosse Tribune).
I was on high dose morphine for 17 years and have been off it for two years and 12 days but I still have withdrawal symptoms that feel like acute withdrawal.
I have talked to many treatment programs around the country and while PAWS is being recognized and treated there is no agreement on the best approach, which usually means that it is not easy to treat.
Treating PAWS will be an important part of the long-term success in treating addiction. More research is needed to help find the right combination for each person.
Brett Feighner, La Crescent