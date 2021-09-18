Brett Knudsen: Focus on ending the war machine

With 9/11 now past its 20th year mark, we must remember the implications that made this attack occur in the first place. This is not because of Islamist hating American freedom.

9/11 was an attack known as blowback. Blowback is where our foreign policy has a reverberated effect of retaliation. We had troops and resources all across the Middle East throughout most of the 80’s, from the Iraq-Iran war, the occupation of Palestine, and building bases in Saudi Arabia.

Our imperialist role has cost us lives, money, and resources. We have participated in the function of building countries, not realizing that we cannot clean a mess with a bloodied mop. It is time to cease this function of imperialism. It is time to close foreign bases. It is time to focus on America and peace. With raised tensions against Iran and China, it is only a matter of time before corrupt politicians push for a new war; especially with a raised defense budget that totals nearly $800 billion.

This war machine has destroyed the planet, created enemies, exploited entire populations, and prevented the use of money that could be geared towards investing in infrastructure, schooling, or green technologies.

Let’s focus on ending the war machine and looking forward to a brighter tomorrow.

Brett Knudsen

Holmen

