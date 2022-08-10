Brett Knudsen: Push forward with socialism

Wisconsin has long been engrained with socialist thought. From the Sewer Socialist of Milwaukee, leaders of the Kohler strikes, and modern day tenants unions popping up across the state, we have always had a class conscious unity.

Although, with our state also producing a leading ‘Red Scare’ tactician, Joseph McCarthy, we have been derailed from class consciousness; this occurring even with a large working class, of manufacturing and farming. With a large class of laborers without class consciousness, we have seen a rise in exploitation among our workers.

American socialism has never been based around Stalinist, centralized governance. It has remained around fair labor and idealist practice of democracy. For show, we can look at great leaders of the working class, such as Eugene Debs, Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, or William Foster.

The American socialist movement includes policies that most Americans stand in line with, but yet don’t receive. Policies include labor led democracy, universal healthcare, ending wars abroad, and ensuring a rehabilitative (rather than punitive), justice system.

We regularly see figures arising that loot socialist and working class language, for example, Derrick Van Orden. But, people like this only promise an idealized notion of liberty, without concrete samples for change. This type of rhetoric sharply mirrors that of the Fascist Mussolini.

We must stand against this rise of idealist regression. We must push forward for a world with objective material progress. Our way to achieve this is workplaces and government led by a working class, otherwise known as socialism.

Brett Knudsen

Holmen