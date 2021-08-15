Brett Knudsen: Running for Congress, standing up for workers

With Ron Kind’s announcement for retirement, many come to question what’s next for the 3rd District. The answer remains to keep someone who is bipartisan and can work towards progress in the best way possible. That is why I’m announcing my run for Congress.

We have longed for someone who will stand for the everyday citizen and stand for the workers that are the backbone of America. We need to fix climate change, access to healthcare for all, and fix our divided system.

That’s why I plan to attack patent protections that are abused daily. (i.e. drugs like insulin, mesalamine or Humira.) Companies, far too often, overextend their rights to these drugs and extract as much profit as attainable. I plan to attack the absurdity that insurance companies use to make understanding your coverage more difficult. We must seek to put people first over greedy corporate demands.

My “Citizens Over Corporations” ideology does not just end with health care. We must see the end to private prisons, the end to the military-industrial complex, the end to corrupt anti-union acts, and more. It is not a time to sit by idly and allow corporate control of our country. We must be by the people, and for the people.