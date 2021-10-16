Brett Knudsen: Standing for progressive change

I’m the only Congressional candidate running that is an open progressive, and I wanted to assert why progressivism is our only option for implementing change.

Moderacy has been making concessions to fascism for far too long. Moderates have been voting for war after war, they’ve voted for $740 billion Department of Defense budgets, made little to no progress on social reform, and continue to expand the mass incarceration rate.

Being progressive shouldn’t sound radical and it shouldn’t be out of the norms. It’s just basic decency.

We need to reform our prison system, be anti-imperialist, and fight for universal healthcare. Instead, moderacy has led us down a path where Trumpism is now the ideology we have to negotiate with. It’s about time we take a stand for the people and what they deserve. Instead of investing in an endless war machine, we could be investing in jobs, infrastructure, broadband, and healthcare.

The times for negotiation with extremism must face its end. American politics have gone so far right that we think putting someone in prison for a plant, or voting yes to $800 billion in the war state, is somehow “moderate.”

I would call this extremism, much more especially if I was a person put in prison for a plant that a majority of the population partakes in, or if I was a person in a country that war was declared against.

We must stand for change, we must stand for the people, and we must end the slippery slope into endless fascism.

Brett Knudsen

Holmen

