Recently, Rep. Derrick Van Orden has been appointed to sit on the Transportation & Infrastructure House Committee.

During his, granted, short time in office, there have been two major train derailments. The part that grants questioning is his silence on the matter. There are nearly 30 statements on the matter of a balloon in the sky, but nearly nothing on the matter of the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment. While from a subjective standpoint, it seems as if future political fundraising is behind this silence, it remains just subjective.

This derailment is causing thousands of animals to die, creating clouds of toxins, and ultimately creating a future possibility of suffering for tens of thousands of Americans. Our greatest threat is not a balloon with less capabilities than satellites; but it is a concern for rail corporations who seek deregulation in the name of seeking profit.

Rather than using his elected power to curb corporate greed, he continues a propaganda push to escalate tensions with China.

With just a short time in office, his failings are already screaming with a pattern of shielding the public from information that’s vital knowledge for their safety.

Brett Knudsen

Holmen