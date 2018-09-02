As economic competitors such as China continue to invest more in developing countries, leaders in Congress such as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson must move quickly to close America’s sizeable investment gap.
The Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development Act (S.2463) would accomplish that goal by consolidating the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, an efficient and effective government agency that helps American businesses invest in developing countries, and several other federal programs into a new development finance corporation.
The newly empowered development finance corporation would be able to make loans, invest and forge partnerships with innovative entrepreneurs who want to do business in developing countries. It would bring tens of billions of new private-sector dollars into the fight against extreme poverty at no expense to the American taxpayer. In fact, the new development finance corporation would add money to the Treasury and could ultimately reduce the pressure on public foreign assistance.
This bipartisan bill, which has already passed the House of Representatives and is pending in the U.S. Senate, has earned the support of a diverse coalition of more than 55 lawmakers in Congress, as well as the Trump administration, businesses and development experts. Sen. Johnson should support the bill, too.
Since its creation in the 1970s, OPIC has helped innovative Wisconsin entrepreneurs invest in developing countries. But despite its many successes, OPIC remains a massively underutilized resource that is in desperate need of modernization. Please help bring American forward and support the bill.
Brian Anderson, West Salem