Brian Carroll: Supporting Richard Becker for council

I served for 10 years as a member of the La Crosse Common Council and have maintained a life-long interest in local politics. My concern for good government compels me to write in support of Richard Becker's candidacy for the the 10th district seat on council.

I have known Richard for many years, have followed his career as a civic leader and have had many conversations with him regarding local political issues. I can state unequivocally that Becker is as conscientious, well-informed and honest a public servant as anyone could hope to find.

With many newcomers joining the council this year, Becker's many years of experience would be of great value to the council's decision-making process. Voters in the 10th district can make a significant contribution to La Crosse's well being if they vote for Richard Becker on April 6.

Brian Carroll

La Crosse

