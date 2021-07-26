Brian G Smith: Altman, supporters should quit casting stones

There will be no heaven for Father James Altman or his followers if we are to believe in the teachings of Jesus. His message was quite simple. Love God above all else and love your neighbor as you love yourself. ( Matthew 22:35-40).

It's obvious too many self-proclaimed Christians do not love themselves. Jesus demanded His followers give their material goods to the poor, welcome the stranger, care for the widowed, love the enemy, and not judge others. Carrying out these clear commands or "bearing the cross" is much too hard for most, but hating and judging is easy. Altman is a classic attention seeking fire-breather selling the gospel of venom and doom to an obviously hungry crowd. It's disappointing and shameful.

Why do so many self-proclaimed Christians/Catholics spend so much time and energy speaking up about other people's sexuality and family choices? I've read the Bible cover to cover three times and the Gospels of Jesus far more than that and have never read a word from Jesus against homosexuality or abortion...both very real practices in His era. He taught a "New Testament" so you haters can drop the Leviticus quotes.