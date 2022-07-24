Brian L. Buswell: Government subsidy ended, rent did not increase

Recently News8000 (WKBT.Ch. 8 CBS) aired a story about 3Amigos Property Management. The story was about an alleged annual rent increase of 58% at our Michael Heights Apartments. News8000 presented a false narrative; a narrative of greed and nefarious conduct by 3Amigos. To make a long story short, there was no rent increase, let alone 58%. The resident’s government subsidy went away.

The decision was made by the previous owners to end the subsidy program before we purchased Michael Heights in March 2020. All residents were made aware of the program ending before we took over the property. Throughout the past few years 3Amigos reminded residents that the subsidy was being discontinued as of June 30, 2022.

Channel 8 decided to run the story without checking its accuracy. A voicemail was left at one of our office locations two hours before airing. The partners were unaware of the story until we saw it on the news.

We contacted News8000 after the story aired. The news director agreed to a corrective follow-up story to be run on Wednesday, July 20. As of today, after several phone calls and messages, we have not heard back from the news director or general manager.

All news organizations have a fiduciary responsibility to present and report factual and accurate information creating a level of confidence in the media within our community. We are human, we get things wrong from time to time. However, integrity and fiduciary responsibility dictate that we make things right, to fix our mistakes as best we can.

Apparently, News8000 has a somewhat different set of values.

Brian L. Buswell

Partner, 3Amigos

La Crosse