Brian Murphy: Write in Weidenbach in District 3

Voters in the 3rd District, write-in Doug Weidenbach to serve his third term as County Board Supervisor.
Doug's opponent aspires to be a double-dipper, serving both on the La Crosse City Council and the County Board.
Voters will receive half the attention at twice the price. This is wrong.
Doug Weidenbach has served his district for two terms with dedication, intelligence and hard work.
He has been rewarded by being re-elected and by moving upward in the County Board to the position for second vice-chair in a very short time.
Voters in the 3rd District will be rewarded by retaining a representative who will serve them with singular focus and dedication, as he has from the beginning.
Above all, go vote on April 7 -- and write-in Doug Weidenbach.
Brian Murphy, La Crosse
