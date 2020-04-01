Brian Murphy: Write in Weidenbach in District 3

Voters in the 3rd District, write-in Doug Weidenbach to serve his third term as County Board Supervisor.

Doug's opponent aspires to be a double-dipper, serving both on the La Crosse City Council and the County Board.

Voters will receive half the attention at twice the price. This is wrong.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doug Weidenbach has served his district for two terms with dedication, intelligence and hard work.

He has been rewarded by being re-elected and by moving upward in the County Board to the position for second vice-chair in a very short time.

Voters in the 3rd District will be rewarded by retaining a representative who will serve them with singular focus and dedication, as he has from the beginning.

Above all, go vote on April 7 -- and write-in Doug Weidenbach.

Brian Murphy, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0