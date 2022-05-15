Brian Wopat: French is still relevant and valuable for students

After the recent decision by the School District of La Crosse to eliminate French from the World Language offerings, I want to offer overlooked reasons why studying French is still relevant and valuable.

Employers are asking for a workforce that has strong interpersonal and soft skills. Students who study French practice those skills daily. In addition, they learn intercultural skills, the ability to code switch based on whom you are speaking to, the context of the conversation, and cultural awareness. Students learning French work on taking risks when communicating with others. This builds confidence, which is an asset when it comes to conversing with unknown people in unfamiliar situations.

An argument could be made that taking Spanish is more relevant in our country. However, employers say it doesn't matter what language their employee has learned. It's the skills they acquired learning another language that are valuable to the employer. Those skills translate into the employer knowing the employee will be successful when communicating with people from other languages and cultures.

Finally, it's about choice and student interest. High schools offer a variety of elective English, social studies and science courses, but when it comes to World Language, there is a tendency to just offer one language, which is Spanish. What foreign language does a Spanish speaker take? What about students who are not interested in learning Spanish? Variety matters. I strongly urge the School District of La Crosse to reconsider eliminating French from their World Language offerings.

Brian Wopat

Holmen

