Brian Wopat: World language education builds tolerance

What are we doing to prepare our children to live and work in a pluralistic, multilingual and multicultural society at a time when we are dealing with racial divides? As educational and community leaders search for ways to teach tolerance, I urge them to consider world languages.

Research has shown the long-term cognitive, social and academic benefits of language learning when students start at a young age. Other states have implemented K-12 world language programs with minimal costs. World Language education is the perfect vehicle for students to explore multiple perspectives, take risks and learn about other cultures in a safe environment. Students develop interpersonal skills and the nuances that come along with speaking to people in a variety of contexts. These transferable soft skills are the same that employers search for in a highly effective workforce.

Furthermore, learning another language promotes biliteracy. World language education reinforces literacy in the student’s first language while developing literacy in the second language. Finally, world language education provides a framework for global competencies, where students communicate in more than one language, seek out multiple perspectives, reflect on experiences and take action locally on global issues.